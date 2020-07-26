"Your exotic ideas lead you to many exciting, new adventures!" Once upon a time, on January 17, 1991, in the enchanted land of Loveland, Colorado, a noble warrior was born. At that time no one knew what a magical superhero he would one day become. And as most superheroes go, Andy had his esteemed sidekick by his side throughout his life, Shermie, his dear teddy bear. Andy was a graduate of Loveland High School, in Loveland, Colorado. He lived the first 25 years of his life in Colorado, until relocating to Warrenton, VA, in 2016. In 2017, Andy became an Associate at Wal-Mart. A job that he cherished, as he appreciated both the customers and his fellow employees. Unfortunately, Andy had to give up his job in 2018, when he was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma. Neuroblastoma is a pediatric cancer, and a rare diagnosis for an adult. Andy met this challenge with grace and a sense of humor. He fought long and hard for the last two years of his life. And along the way he had many amazing brave soldiers by his side. All who met Andy were amazed at the clarity in which he viewed life. His love and automatic recall of every minute detail of Doctor Who, anything Harry Potter, and the entire Marvel Comic Universe movie catalog was simply amazing. That sly smile and the twinkle in his eyes will be carried in our hearts forever. Andy's additional loves included playing Pokémon GO, Minecraft, and Fallout76. Andy was an adventurer who loved to travel. In the last year of his life he was able to visit "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" at Universal Orlando, a magical trip to London, which included The Doctor Who Shop and Museum, and Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter. A trip to the Greenbriar Resort in West Virginia, to visit the declassified Bunker, that is featured in Fallout76. And a final road trip to Nashville to visit the Johnny Cash Museum. Both music and food played an important part of Andy's life. He loved Irish Rock, especially the Dropkick Murphys, Japanese Rock, Blue Grass and of course, Johnny Cash. Andy loved Japanese and Italian food, all barbeque, and he could never say no to a whiskey bacon burger. We would like to thank all of those who valiantly stood by Andy's side during his many, many treatments and hospital stays. A special thank you from Andy and his family goes to: Dr. Johann Hsu, at University of Virginia Hospital, Dr. Yael Mossé, and the entire Neuroblastoma Team, at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and to the Dear Jack Foundation, for making so many of Andy's wishes come true. At 29 years of age, Andy left our world on July 7, 2020. However, we are positive that he was met by those who proceeded him; his beloved Great-Grandmother, Beryle Kail; his Grandmother, Beverly Wilcox; his Grandfather, Loren Wilcox; and all his feline friends, Jasmine, Charlie and Lilly. Andy is survived by his cherished cat, Zeus; his Mother, Jennifer Lynn Brooks; his Great-Aunt, Colette Kail-Walsh (Frederick "Rick" Walsh); his Uncle Scott Wilcox (Jill Wilcox), of Menifee, CA; Cousin, Noah Wilcox of Menifee, CA; Great-Great-Uncle, Ronnie Kohler, of Mechanicstown, OH; and Great-Great-Uncle, Bud Kohler, of Carrollton, OH. In honor of a life well-lived, and a fight well-fought, contributions can be made in Andy's memory to: Neuroblastoma Experimental Therapeutics Program Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Division of Oncology Attn: Dr. Yael Mossé 3501 Civic Center Blvd. CTRB9006 Philadelphia, PA 19104 Final arrangements were private due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Celebration of Life will occur once our world settles, and we are able to once again socialize.

