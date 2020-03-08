|
|
Ann Kara Higgs, 80, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and caregiver passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020 surrounded by her family. Ann was born on June 28, 1939 in LaPorte, Indiana to Eloise (Krueger) and Ogden Jarvis. Ann attended school in Michigan City, Indiana where she met the love of her life Charlie. Ann and Charlie were married on June 12, 1959 and moved to Ann Arbor, where Charlie attended the University of Michigan. During their 60 years of marriage, Ann and Charlie lived in Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Colorado. They enjoyed hiking, canoeing, camping and site-seeing in the great outdoors. Ann enjoyed taking care of her family, creating a beautiful home, listening to music, and gardening. She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church and the Loveland Garden Club. Ann enjoyed playing cards with her girlfriends, where there was a "little bit of card playing and a whole lot of talking." Ann is survived by her husband Charlie and their three daughters, Susan Higgs, Linda (Joe) Moran, and Beth Higgs, as well as her four grandchildren, Erin (Wes), Meghan, Danielle, and Tyler. She is also survived by her sister, Sherrie (Ken) Bauman, brothers-in-law, Cecil (Jutta), Jim (Janet) and loving extended family. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Poudre Valley Hospital Medical Oncology Team for their skilled and compassionate care. A Celebration of Life service for family and friends will be announced at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Larimer County Food Bank or the Loveland Garden Club.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 8, 2020