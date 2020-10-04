1/
Anthony Servin Jr.
{ "" }
Anthony Servin Jr., who grew up in Loveland, CO, passed away on September 24, 2020 at the age of 49. He is survived by his partner Steve Rinker and his two sisters, Theresa Servin and Josette Servin along with numerous nieces and nephews. Anthony, who attended Thompson Valley and then graduated from Metropolitan State University, worked as a marketing director in the medical supply industry. He had a deep love of architecture, recognizing beauty in the simplest of forms. He also pursued his spiritual calling enthusiastically following the principles of the Krishna Conscientiousness Movement and embracing all who wished to learn more about it.

Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
