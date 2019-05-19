|
|
Archie Miles "Nick", Pappy Davidson passed away peacefully at his home the evening of May 16, 2019 just two days after his 95th birthday. Nick Davidson was born on May 14, 1924 in Mobridge, South Dakota. He attended school in Mobridge, graduating from High School in 1941. Soon after graduation, Nick enlisted in the United States Army. He served in the Army during World War II fighting in Europe in the Battle of the Bulge in the armored tank division, earning a Bronze Star. Nick was honorably discharged in 1945 and returned to South Dakota. He met and later married Barbara E. Crawford on December 20, 1947. Together they raised four daughters, Charlotte, Jacquelyn, Kathleen and Joan. All four girls graduated from Loveland High School and attended Colorado State University. Nick was a spirited, driven, self-made man who never left one in doubt of how he felt. He was authentic, fair and always to the point. He was indeed a product of hard work as a member of the Greatest Generation. Nick Davidson became an iconic figure in the automotive circles. He spent his entire business career in the automotive industry, originally starting in a family Chevrolet dealership in Mobridge. In 1950, Nick and Barbara moved to Denver where Nick worked for his Uncle Henry Davidson in a Pontiac store on South Colorado Blvd. Nick soon bought is first car dealership in 1952 in Lander, Wyoming. At that time, he was the youngest Pontiac Dealer in the country. Nick and Barbara returned to Mobridge in 1954 briefly before moving to Denver in 1955 to become the Fleet Manager for Burt Chevrolet. In December 1960, Nick bought Knox Chevrolet, Buick and Pontiac located on 4th Street in Loveland. In 1963, the new Davidson Chevrolet, Buick and Pontiac was opened at 1604 North Lincoln. The business grew and remained at that location until 2007 when Davidson/Gebhardt Chevrolet Subaru moved to their current location at the Motorplex in Centerra. A generational family business, Nick took great pride in seeing his Grandsons become involved in the company he founded and loved. Nick, also fondly enjoyed the many long term and loyal employees and customers with whom he associated for over 59 years. During his years in Loveland, Nick was involved with United Way, the Loveland Chamber of Commerce, a past member of the Westlake Bank Board, numerous Chevrolet, Buick, and Pontiac Dealer Councils, the Colorado Automobile Dealers Insurance Board, and supportive of countless local charities and activities. Nick is survived by his daughters Charlotte (Jerry) Smith, Jacquelyn (Joe) Gebhardt, Joan (Ed) Sputh and his son-in-law Jace Helmer. He was an awesome "Pappy" to Granddaughters Nikki (Travis) Tucker, Katie Sputh, and his Grandsons Matt (Sarah), Greg (Haley) and Chris (Suzy) Gebhardt as well as Great Grandchildren, Tate and Tessa Tucker, Joseph, Jackson, Gabby, Nolan, Nicholas, Stella and Jordan Paul Gebhardt. He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 68 years, Barbara Davidson, and his daughter Kathleen Helmer. The family would like to also acknowledge and thank Nick's compassionate caregivers of the last several years especially Beth Leeger, Roxanne Cordova, Courtney Atkins, Lori Horn and Sarah Schimik. Nick's legacy of generosity and community will endure through his loving family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. John's the Evangelist Catholic School, 1730 W 12th St, Loveland, CO 80537 or Pathways Hospice, 305 Carpenter Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525. A private family service will be held with burial at Loveland Burial Park.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 19, 2019