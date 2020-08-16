Ardith Arleen Cody, age 97, passed away July 30, 2020 due to natural causes. She was born April 12, 1923 in Lebanon, Kansas. After graduating from Philipsburg high school in 1940, her family moved to Kanorado, Kansas. During WWII she worked for a gas station doing books, pumping gas, changing and fixing tires. This is where she met her husband, Willard Cody. Ardith and Willard moved from Goodland, KS to Prospect Valley, CO in 1952 where Willard was a lineman for Morgan County REA. Ardith maintained a home office for REA and became a bookkeeper for many local businesses in Prospect Valley, Roggen, and Keenesburg area. Additionally, Ardith was an enrolled agent for the IRS doing taxes for local farmers and residents of the valley. In 1981 Willard transferred to Fort Morgan to be a line superintendent for REA. Ardith moved her business to an office in Roggen. After Willard passed away in 1995, Ardith first moved to Sun City, Arizona. When her eyesight started to diminish, Ardith moved closer to her son, Nyles, and family in Chandler, AZ. In 2006 following the continued degeneration of her eye sight, Ardith moved to the Good Samaritan Living Center in Loveland, CO. With more health issues surfacing, in 2016 she moved into the Green House Homes at Mirasol also in Loveland. Her faith and her family were most important. She was an active member of a variety of churches throughout her life. She had and is survived by three children and 10 grandchildren. Gwyn Cody (Greg Beam) of Loveland, CO--Galina, Andrea; Nyles Cody (Francie) of Tempe, AZ--Nathan, Kara; Eric Cody (Emma) of Castlerock, CO--Eric Jr, Zachary, Kendra, Emmalee, Nicholas, Maxwell. Her brother, Dale Haines, and sister-in-law, Shirley live in Greeley, CO. Ardith also maintained a loving relationship with her nieces and nephews and their children. Interment took place on August 8, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with a celebration of her life following at Adamson Life Celebration Home in Greeley. Memorial gifts may be made to your favorite Christian charity or a charity of choice
in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences and view a video (https://vimeo.com/445756778) of her Life Celebration at AdamsonCares.com.