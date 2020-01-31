|
|
Arthur Ray Kimble "Art", age 83, from Loveland CO passed away peacefully on Thursday January 23, 2020 at Seven Lakes Memory Care Loveland, CO. Grandson Tristan Haas was talking to him about the Broncos as "Poppy" had one tear fall and stopped breathing. Art was born in Hecla, OH on May 24, 1936 to Charles & Gladys Koster Kimble. He graduated from Rock Hill High School in 1953 Art was married to Patricia L Morris "Pat" on February 14, 1959 and were married for 59 years. Art began honing his entrepreneurial and customer service skills at an early age. He provided paper delivery to every family on his paper route. From there he started working for the local grocery store, which he purchased by the age of 23 and named it Art's Superette. Next came Art's Service Station and then the development of Art's Campground, a 50 Acre Campground in the rolling hills of Southern Ohio. The campground provided many fond memories with family and friends, swinging in the swings, the roar of the kids "Big Wheels", follow the leader on the mini bikes and time spent around the camp fires. Art was very active in the community. PFC in the Army Ready Reserves from 1956 - 1958. Founding Trustee of the Hecla Water Association, and an active member of Mamre Baptist Church at Kitts Hill. Art had a passion for Antique automobiles. Instrumental in helping to form the Iron City Antique Automobile Club in Ironton OH in 1960, a club that is still active to this day. After losing four antiques in a garage fire, he saw the need for an additional volunteer Fire Department in the area. He was the first Volunteer Fire Chief of the new FD - "Upper Township Volunteer Fire Department". Selling his businesses, Art moved his family to Loveland CO in 1974. Shortly after arriving in Loveland, Art started the business "The Stripper", on West Hwy 34 in Loveland, removing paint and rust from metals by dunking them in large tanks. After Selling the The Stripper, Art went to work for Carlson Systems in Loveland. A business that sold construction and shipping supplies. After 19 years of service with Carlson's as the Branch manager, Art decided it was time to retire. Art came out of retirement for a few years to work with his son Larry at Kimble Precision Inc. in Loveland. After moving to Loveland, Art continued to be very active in the community, delivering meals for the Meals on Wheels program, Stamping Valentines as part of Loveland's remailing program, Tourism Ambassador at Loveland's Visitor Center and was a member of Lifespring Covenant Church, Art was involved with the Loveland Lions club for 21+ years, running the train, providing eye tests for school children of Loveland, gathering glasses for the recycling program, the Timber Dan Toy Show, the Golf Tournament, various hamburger fries and pancake breakfasts. Art received almost every award presented by the Lions Club. i.e. the Humanitarian Award, Melvin Jones Fellow, Anne Sullivan Award and President award to name a few and was recently named an honorary Lifetime member. Art's love for the Antique Automobile never faded. He was a founding member and Honorary Life member of the "VMCCA" Vintage Motor Car Club of America, Northern Colorado Chapter which just turned 41 this past year. He was a Life member of AACA. Art would gladly offer his Red 1957 Chevy Convertible to transport people like Miss Loveland Valentine, Lions Club members or Veterans in the local parades. Art is survived by sons Max and Larry (wife Pam); daughters Cindy (husband Dave) and Heidi (husband Russ); 8 grandchildren; sisters Linda Fisher and Catherine Chatfield. Art is preceded in death by wife Patricia, Parents Charles and Gladys Kimble, sister Genevieve "Genny" Corbin and two infant brothers. Art's larger than life smile will be greatly missed There will be a Celebration of Life for Art Kimble, Saturday Feb. 1st, 2020 at 1:30pm at Lifespring Covenant Church, 743 S. Dotsero Drive in Loveland CO. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, in honor of Art, we request that you choose the and give them a helping hand, just as Art would.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jan. 31, 2020