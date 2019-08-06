|
Arthur Raymond Orth was born October 13, 1938 to Henry and Emelia (Neth) Orth in Scotland, South Dakota. Art graduated from Scotland High School in 1956 and married Karen Ireland the same year. They attended Yankton College where he obtained a bachelor's degree in Theology. He then attended Hartford Seminary in Hartford Connecticut and received a master's degree of Divinity. Arthur served churches in Staffordville and West Stafford while attending seminary. After graduation he served churches in Gregory and Huron, South Dakota until 1977. He moved to Ft. Morgan, Colorado and then Loveland in 1990 and retired in 2000. Arthur and Karen have 5 children: Mark Orth of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Renee Lowe (Chris) of Laramie, Wyoming; Nancy McIlvenna (Kevin Towner) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; James (Janice) Orth of Summerville, South Carolina; and Jon (Jennifer Orf) of Denver, Colorado. Arthur is survived by his wife Karen, brother Duane (Rita) Orth of Scotland, South Dakota; 5 Children, 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Arthur loved life, his family, friends and tennis. He loved walking around his neighborhood visiting with any and everyone he met as well as taking his passel of grandchildren and great grandchildren out for lengthy walks by the ditch He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at First Congregational Church in Loveland. Cremation has been completed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Congregational Church in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home, 1102 N. Lincoln Avenue, Loveland, CO 80537
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Aug. 6, 2019