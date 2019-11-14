|
Arthur V. Helgeson of Loveland, CO peacefully passed away in his sleep at home surrounded by loved ones on Friday November 8, 2019. He was born July 16, 1932 in Montevideo, Minn to Arthur and Ida (Berg) Helgeson and spent his early years working on the family farm. After graduation from Montevideo High School in 1950, Art enlisted in the US Air Force in 1951 and became a decorated radar technician. After his service in 1954, he moved to Minneapolis where he attended college and met the love of his life Audrey Johnson. They married January 12, 1957 and eventually settled in Loveland, CO to raise their family. Arthur was one of the first employees of the Loveland Hewlett-Packard and worked their for 30 years before retiring in 1991. He also helped to establish Loveland's first Little League Baseball organization and was a long time supporter of this community, especially his children's many activities. He enjoyed fishing and playing racquetball, and took great pride in being a "stubborn Norwegian." Art and Audrey were proud of their Norwegian heritage and travelled to Norway and across America tracing back their family histories. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and a friend. He is survived by his children Rene (Greg) Gibbs of Colorado Springs, Eric (Karen) Helgeson of Wisconsin, and Kari Helgeson and her significant other Peter Westfall of California. Additionally, he is survived by his grandchildren Kirsten (Mitch) Hart, Josh (Soleil) Gibbs, Justin and Adam Helgeson, and Kayla (Tim) Kleinert, as well as one great-grandson Trevor Hart. He is preceded in death by his wife Audrey Helgeson, parents Arthur C. and Ida Helgeson, and brother Eugene. There will be a private inurnment ceremony for immediate family. Contributions can be made to Pathways Hospice and Loveland Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Nov. 14, 2019