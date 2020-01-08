|
Aubree Gale Snellings passed away peacefully on December 09, 2019 in Gainesville, Virginia where she was with family. Aubree was born in Denver, Colorado, June 07, 1992 to Diana Gale Chambliss of Loveland, Co and Thomas Edward Snellings of Marsing, Idaho. Aubree's love of life and adventure was a true inspiration to those who were Blessed to have her in their lives. She loved to travel, cook, hike and spend time with family. She graduated from Thompson Valley High School in 2010, was employed at Mad Greens in Ft. Collins and Tender Greens in Los Angeles California. She was a Host at the LUXE HOTEL in Los Angeles and an extra, behind the scenes in Millionaire Matchmaker. Aubree loved the adventure of being a Steward with American Cruise Lines. At the young age of 17, Aubree was diagnosed with the heart condition, Long QT Syndrome: still, she was quite the fighter and passed away peacefully in her sleep. Aubree is survived by her Mother, Diana Gale Chambliss of Loveland, Colorado. Grandparents, Blake and Sheila Chambliss of Denver, Co. Brother Jathin Sutterfield of Milliken, Co. Brother Joshua and wife Serena Sutterfield of Gainesville, Virginia. Step-sister Jessica Sutterfield of Dallas, Texas. Uncle and Aunt: Paul and Susan Williams of Loveland, Co. She loved her nieces and nephews very much! Father, Thomas Edward Snellings of Marsing, Idaho. Grandfather, Thomas Earl Snellings of Vale, Oregon. She is preceded in her death by her Maternal Grandmother and a sister. Paternal Grandmother. Aubree's loving family was quite extensive. In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to: Heart Center of The Rockies Loveland, Colorado OR Electrophysiology Dept. at UCHealth, Anschutz Medical Campus in Denver, Co. Memorial services will be held at Foundations Church in Loveland, Colorado Saturday, January 11th, at 11am- reception following.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jan. 8, 2020