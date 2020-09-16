Aurleen Evelyn Nelson, 92 of Loveland, died September 13, 2020, in Loveland due to complications caused by radiation for cancer. Aurleen was born July 13, 1928 in Humphrey, NE to Anton and Loretta (Schiltz) Fehringer. At 9 months old, her family moved to a farm outside of Peetz, CO. She graduated from Peetz High School and started working at the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in Sidney, NE. She married Arleigh (Pete) Nelson on June 6, 1950 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sidney, NE. She moved to the Nelson family farm SW of Sidney, where she was a farm wife and a mother of three daughters. In 1965, they moved from the farm to Loveland, CO. She was employed by Hewlett Packard where she worked for 23 years, retiring in 1988. She volunteered at McKee Medical Center for 28 years. She was an active member of St. John's the Evangelist Catholic Church, sang in the choir, and was a member of CCW. Aurleen was an exceptional bridge player and enjoyed being an armchair coach for the Rockies and the Broncos. She was a great Mom, a loving Wife, and a true Friend to many throughout the years. She is survived by her husband Arleigh (Pete), three daughters, Charleen Bylina (Matt Warriner), Pam Nelson of Loveland, and Jodi Hart (Ed) of Berthoud. She has 5 grandchildren Nicole Smiley of Loveland, Shawna Reardon (Bill) of Yankton, SD, Dylan Sommerfeld (Amber) of Windsor, Ross Hart (Jenny) of Berthoud and Andrea Hart of Ft. Collins. She is also survived by 14 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. She is also survived by sister-in-law Carolyn Fehringer, brother Ivan Fehringer and wife Donna and by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Loretta Fehringer, brother Donald Fehringer, sister and brother-in-law Marietta and Nyle Leypoldt, sons-in- law Kenneth Bernhardt and Dennis Bylina, great grandsons Matthew Smiley and Joseph Reardon. A viewing of Aurleen Nelson will be held on Sep 16, 2020 from 1pm to 3pm at Viegut Funeral Home. Viegut Funeral Home kindly asks all attendees to wear a face covering. Mass of Christian Burial will be Sep 17, 2020 at 1:30pm at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Parish KC Hall with burial at Resthaven Memory Gardens following mass. The funeral will be in the KC Hall on the St. John's campus due to a major remodel going on in the church. Due to COVID, please wear masks and there will be no reception held after the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pathways Hospice or St. John's the Evangelist Catholic Church in Loveland, CO.

