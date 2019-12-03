|
|
Avis Marie Towne, resident of Loveland and loving mother and friend, left this earth peacefully on November 26, 2019 at the age of 88. Avis was born April 23, 1931 in Russell, New York. She attended grade school in an old stone arsenal used to store arms during the War of 1812, which was later converted to a classroom. Avis graduated from Knox Memorial Central School and later, the House of the Good Samaritan School of Nursing in Watertown, New York. On August 30, 1952 she married Salem "Bud" Towne. The couple made their home and started their family in Sodus, New York. In 1972 the family moved to Loveland, Colorado where they continued their marriage for 44 years, prior to Bud's passing in 1997. Avis enjoyed many styles of music and participated in band and vocal groups while attending high school. She also liked family activities, camping, hiking, cross-stitch and Bible study. She was an active member of Faith Evangelical Church in Loveland, where she served with the Caring and Serving Committee and the Deacon's board. Avis was instrumental in creating a group for singles at Faith. Avis is survived by her children: Susan (Donald) Lanham and children Geoffrey (Stacey) and Jordan (Raime); Pamela (Jeffrey) Monson and children Ashley (Alex) Stewart, Spencer (Emily), and Tyler; daughter-in-law Cindy Towne (wife of the late Stephen Towne) and children Nathan (Anna), Markus (Katie), Paige (Anthony) Taylor, and Kiley; Douglas (Valorie) Towne and children Katelyn (Joshua) Kerstetter, Kellie, Kristine (Chandler) Elmore, and Meg (David) Jones; Lisa (Greg) Rye and children Samuel and Benjamin; and eleven great-grandchildren; sister-in -law, Mrs. Kathleen Gilmore. She is preceded in death by her mother, Blanche M. Zaloudek; husband, Salem "Bud" Towne; son, Stephen Towne; granddaughter, Erika Lanham and several aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service for Avis will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Faith Church, 2707 Wilson Ave., Loveland, CO. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.AllnuttLoveland.com for the Towne family.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Dec. 3, 2019