Barbara "Barb" Anne Hancock, 86, passed away peacefully May 19, 2019. She was born February 6, 1933 in East Orange, N.J. to Russell and Helen (Kane) Ryerson. Special thanks to staff at North Shore Rehabilitation and Health Center. She graduated from Chatham High School and was active in sports where she was a state champion in field hockey. She married John "Jack" Hancock in 1951 and raised two sons Keith Hancock (Berthoud) and Timothy (Amy) Hancock (Louisville, CO). They moved to Lake Hopatcong, N.J. in 1960 and the whole family was active in water sports and were active campers. In 1988 Barb and Jack retired from professions in North Carolina and moved to Colorado to be closer to their sons and grandsons: Emmit Hancock, Loveland High Class of 1997 and Kirby Hancock, Loveland High Class of 2000. Barb had an A.S. degree in counseling and was a very successful real estate salesperson winning Realtor of the year. Barb in many ways was ahead of her time. She was a very accomplished Bowler and won many awards. Once she moved to Colorado she became involved in golf. Had she been born today she might of been a professional female athlete. She and her husband Jack of 58 years loved to travel and visited all 50 states and 27 countries. They shared a passion for travel. Barb was an active member of the First United Methodist Church and became a guest educator at local schools with her seeing eye dog Rudi. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to one of her biggest loves: Guide Dog Foundation, 371 East Jericko Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787. Please visit: www.viegutfuneralhome.com for the fuller story of Barb Hancock.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 24, 2019