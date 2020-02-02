|
|
In Loving Memory of Barbara J. Nicholson who passed away peacefully in San Diego, California on December 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; her sister, Beverly; and son, Merlin. Barbara is survived by her sister, Martha; her brother, George; and seven children, Steve Howard & family of Oregon, Lori Ann and family of Mexico, Diana Lynn and family of Virginia, Christine Ann and family of Wyoming, Wendy Lee and family of California, Keven Charles and family of Florida, Karen Grace and family of Colorado; along with 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Barbara was born in Wausau, Wisconsin and graduated from Milwaukee Riverside High School. She studied nursing before becoming a wonderful wife and mother to her children. She was both a partner in marriage and business with her husband Howard, using her never ending common sense to guide them. She was a woman who could reupholster her own furniture, complete the New York Times crossword daily, restore a vintage boat to perfection and warm a room with her beautiful smile and sparkling eyes. She will be missed by all who loved her. A celebration of Barbara's Life will be held at 1220 Rossum Dr. Loveland, Colorado 80537 on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2:00pm.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020