Barbara Jane Snyder was born in Rhinelander, WI on August 23, 1934 to Ruth Hutchison Sweo and Wilbert Sweo. The oldest of three daughters, she was a graduate of Rhinelander High School. She attended Milwaukee County School of Nursing and graduated in 1955 with her RN license. Following her graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Earl Snyder, on June 11, 1955 and moved with him to Boston, MA where she began her nursing career while Earl, through the USAF, studied meteorology at MIT. They and their three boys remained an Air Force family for 22 years, with many duty stations in the U.S and one overseas in Okinawa where Barb embraced learning many things from the culture, especially Asian cooking. Barb continued her career for 35 years, 20 years as an ICU nurse, then as a Hospital Chaplain and lastly, as a Home Hospice RN. Upon retiring from the Air Force the family returned to their hometown of Rhinelander where Barb oversaw the building of their new home, learned to enjoy cross-country skiing and the art of making homemade maple syrup. In 1999, seeking a more temperate climate for retirement Barb, and Earl, relocated to Loveland, CO. Barb again, oversaw the building of their home and then enjoyed many months a year bicycling along with the hobbies of quilting, Rosemaling painting and commanding her kitchen where she was able to pass on her knowledge and love of baking to her grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband Earl and sister, Sharon Keen. She is survived by sons Greg (Jane) Snyder, Ron (Terri) Snyder, David (Lisa) Snyder and grandchildren Shay (Jeffrey) Ferris, Lucas Snyder and Laura Snyder. As well as a sister, Jaye (Gary) Welch and many cherished nieces and nephews. Her wishes were that she be cremated and rejoined with her husband. She will be remembered and celebrated in a family memorial service later this summer. In Barb's honor, a memorial donation may be made directly to Pathways Hospice 305 Carpenter Rd. Fort Collins, CO 80525 or through Pathways-care.org.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 17, 2020