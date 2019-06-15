|
Beatrice Virginia Hughes, formerly of Loveland, CO and Princeton, TX died June 13, 2019 in Kersey, CO surrounded by family. She was born September 24, 1928 in Houston, TX to Charles and Carmen (Monstery) Van Ness. Beatrice is survived by her children Michael Hughes of Mexia, TX, Stephen Hughes (Cynthia) of Tomball, TX, Cindy Herren (Jim) of Mountain Home, AR, Jeffrey Hughes of Estes Park, CO and Nancy (Caldwell) Holman (James) of Kersey, CO; sister Elvera Newton of Rockdale, TX; grandchildren Merrianne, Cameron, Graham, E.J., Aidan, Carla, Jennifer, Tucker, Brandon and Boone; as well as many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Hughes and her son Jimmy Glenn Hughes. Private graveside services will be held in Princeton, TX. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on June 15, 2019