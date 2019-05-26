|
Ralph H. Espach Jr., a beloved father and petroleum geologist who was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, grew up in Laramie, Wyoming, and earned a degree from Columbia College in New York City, died May 10th, 2019. He married a Southern belle Becky Lelan White in 1959 and took her well sitting for a honeymoon. He spent most of his professional career as an independent geologist in Oklahoma City working off the foundation he had received from the Chevron Company. Along the way, they had three children who survive him. Heidi, Holly, and Ralph all turned out to be exceptional people. Ralph and Rebecca retired from Oklahoma City in 2008 and moved to Loveland, Colorado, where he spent the rest of his life. Their cabin in the Snowy Range of Wyoming was his most precious possession. It connected him to Sam Knight, to his mother "Frankie," and to the mountains and woods he grew up with as a Boy Scout in Laramie. A family held memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Food Bank for Larimer County, , or PBS in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 26, 2019