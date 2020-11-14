Bernice Lucille Viegut, 86, of Loveland, Colorado died on November 9, 2020 at her home in Loveland with her husband by her side. She was born May 1, 1934 in Loveland to Herschel and Zada Hester. Bernice was raised in Loveland and graduated from Loveland High School. On July 21, 1955 she married Darrell G. Viegut in Loveland. Bernice and Darrell had two children of their own and eventually decided to take on foster children. Over the years, they had a total of 52 foster children that they thought of as their own. Bernice worked Parking Enforcement with the Loveland Police Department for 16 years and became a member of the Retired Police Association. Bernice enjoyed embroidering, working crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, playing dominos, card games and most of all, spending time with her family near and far. Bernice was a long time member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church. Bernice is survived by her husband Darrell Viegut; son David Viegut; daughter Janet Stephenson (Mike); sisters Shirley Lowe (Ron) and Glenna Kay Plitt (William); grandchildren Jason Viegut, Christopher Viegut (Todd Bessey), Jennifer Teller-Viegut (Michelle), Jillian Luzon (Eddie), Trinity Viegut, Tarik Viegut and Teale Viegut; great-grandchildren Kyndall and Peyton Viegut, Melaina Luzon and Addison Teller-Viegut; as well as several nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter Diane Fern Viegut, sisters Billie Mohrlang, Betty Charles, Barbara Hervey and Bonnie Emerson. Viewing will be held at Viegut Funeral Home on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 2:00pm-4:00pm. Funeral services will take place at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Loveland on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:30am with interment at Loveland Burial Park following services. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for on-line condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store