1/1
Bernice Viegut
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice Lucille Viegut, 86, of Loveland, Colorado died on November 9, 2020 at her home in Loveland with her husband by her side. She was born May 1, 1934 in Loveland to Herschel and Zada Hester. Bernice was raised in Loveland and graduated from Loveland High School. On July 21, 1955 she married Darrell G. Viegut in Loveland. Bernice and Darrell had two children of their own and eventually decided to take on foster children. Over the years, they had a total of 52 foster children that they thought of as their own. Bernice worked Parking Enforcement with the Loveland Police Department for 16 years and became a member of the Retired Police Association. Bernice enjoyed embroidering, working crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, playing dominos, card games and most of all, spending time with her family near and far. Bernice was a long time member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church. Bernice is survived by her husband Darrell Viegut; son David Viegut; daughter Janet Stephenson (Mike); sisters Shirley Lowe (Ron) and Glenna Kay Plitt (William); grandchildren Jason Viegut, Christopher Viegut (Todd Bessey), Jennifer Teller-Viegut (Michelle), Jillian Luzon (Eddie), Trinity Viegut, Tarik Viegut and Teale Viegut; great-grandchildren Kyndall and Peyton Viegut, Melaina Luzon and Addison Teller-Viegut; as well as several nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter Diane Fern Viegut, sisters Billie Mohrlang, Betty Charles, Barbara Hervey and Bonnie Emerson. Viewing will be held at Viegut Funeral Home on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 2:00pm-4:00pm. Funeral services will take place at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Loveland on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:30am with interment at Loveland Burial Park following services. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for on-line condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Viewing
02:00 PM
Viegut Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Mount Olive Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Interment
Loveland Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Viegut Funeral Home
1616 N. Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
970-679-4669
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Viegut Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved