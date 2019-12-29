|
|
Beryl LaVerne Lemon was born June 14, 1923 to James and Mildred (Reed) Lemon on a farm 3 miles northeast of Kirwin, KS. When she was 3 years old she moved with her family to her grandparent's farm 3 miles southeast of Kirwin where she grew up attending country grade school in Phillips County. She attended High School in Kirwin graduating with the class of 1941. On May 20, 1943, she married her high school sweetheart Warren Plymesser while he was serving in the Army. She worked for the Phillips County Treasurer office for 2 years while Warren was deployed overseas. On his return home in 1945 they made their home in Kirwin, KS where they were blessed with 2 daughters JoLynn Kuebler and Delene Solorio. At one point she had her own Plymesser Insurance business for many years. On July 30, 1968, she was saddened by the sudden death of her husband from an acute heart attack after which she went to work at the Kansas Nebraska Natural Gas Company in Phillipsburg. She would later meet Lawrence Sweat and they were married August 9, 1969. He was a farmer living south of Claudel, KS. They lived on the farm for 5 years until they decided to move to Loveland CO in 1974. In 2011 they sold their home and moved into the Good Samaritan Village in Loveland, CO. In August 2012 Lawrence passed away and Beryl continued to live at the Village where she was quite active enjoying all activities. In August of 2016 she moved into Assisted Living at Columbine Commons in Windsor, CO, where she resided until her passing. She loved to play Bingo with the other residents and very much appreciated the assistance given her from the wonderful caring staff. She is survived by daughters JoLynn (Marty) Kuebler, Delene Solorio, stepson Stan Sweat (Sandy) and stepdaughter Sue (Steve) Blauvelt. She is survived by numerous grandchildren, step grandchildren and great grand children including a great great grandaughter. Preceded in death by first husband Warren, sister Pauline Peer Rose and her parents. Beryl wished to be cremated and there will be a memorial service Saturday January 4, 2020 at 2:00pm at Galilee Baptist Church, 2525 Van Buren Ct., Loveland, CO. A memorial Service also will be held at a later date in Phillipburg, KS with the burial of her ashes next to her first husband in the Kirwin Cemetery in Kirwin, KS. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Dec. 29, 2019