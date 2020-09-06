Beth Almeda Hoeft, 96, of Loveland, Colorado passed away peacefully August 23, 2020. Born August 22, 1924, she grew up with her loving parents, brothers and sisters on the family farm in David City, Nebraska. After high school graduation and a year of college, she married her high school sweetheart, Walter Hoeft, on January 11, 1945. They settled in Lincoln, Nebraska where son Don and daughter Diane were born and then moved to Bridgeport, Nebraska where daughter Mary arrived. In 1956, the family moved to Loveland where Walt managed the collision repair department at Davidson's Chevrolet. Beth raised her children and then worked at Colorado Crystal and Hewlett-Packard. She became Walt's secretary at Davidson's until they retired and moved to Arizona. Upon Walt's passing, she moved to Mirasol in Loveland where she happily lived out the last eleven years of her life. She had many friendships from an active life of golf, bowling, travel, reading, volunteer work and church. Her faith was apparent in the way she lived her life with loving kindness. Family came first to Beth and she was incredibly strong, smart, and loving. She is survived by her sister, JoAnn Smith: son Don Hoeft (Sergio) and daughters Diane Blanco (Juan) and Mary McCreary (Bill). Five grandchildren, Ruben, Nick, Rachelle, Liz and Mac and their partners; along with five great grandchildren, Avery, Sofi, Landon, Scarlett, and Oliver. Preceding her in death were husband Walt, daughter Karen, parents Fred and Flossie Dollison, brothers Myron and John Dollison and sister Doris Ball Paulson, and all of her siblings' spouses. Family graveside services are planned. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later, safer date. Contributions may be made to Pathways Hospice. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary and online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store