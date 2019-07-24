Home

Viegut Funeral Home
1616 N. Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
970-679-4669
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Loveland, CO
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Loveland, CO
View Map
Betty Bernhardt Obituary
Betty Ann Bernhardt (78) of Loveland passed away on July 19, 2019. She was born in Hudson, CO to parents Arthur and Anna Bernhardt. She is survived by her sisters LaRene Johnston, Kathy Bernhardt, Arthea Anderson, three nieces, three nephews, one great niece and two great nephews. Viewing at 10 AM and service at 11 AM will be held on Friday, July 26 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loveland, CO. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary and condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on July 24, 2019
