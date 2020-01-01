|
|
Betty "Ruby" Whitsel Dungan quietly passed away December 16, 2019 in Loveland, CO. Betty was born in Long Pine, NE on May 5, 1927. She is survived by her brother-in-law Larry Whitsel (Dee); son Terry Whitsel; daughter Tracey (Wayne) Ellis; and grandsons Austin Ellis and Dalton Ellis. She is also survived by daughters-in-law Nancy Whitsel and Bev (Tom) Finlay. She is also survived by Tschudy's son Mike (Debbie) Dungan and daughter Louise Summer and their children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and son Randy. Per her request, a family memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: , 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or a . Please go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary and condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jan. 1, 2020