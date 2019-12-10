|
|
Betty Gilroy, age 84, of Loveland, CO, received her angel wings on Thursday December 5th, 2019. Betty Jean Hunt was born to Clifford and Helen Hunt on May 8th, 1935 in Neligh, Nebraska. After moving around several places as a child, she graduated from Omaha North High School in 1953. She went on to further her education at her mother's alma mater, Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska. It was there at Hastings College where she met the light of her life, Lyle Gilroy. Neither Betty or Lyle had a car at college so they spent a lot of time walking and talking. The longest walks were on Sundays to the First Presbyterian Church, which is where they later married on a 105-degree day on August 15th, 1956. Betty graduated from Hastings College in 1957 with a Bachelor's degree in Education. She used her degree as a substitute teacher for 25 years. Even though she worked as a teacher, her favorite job was being a mother to Colleen, David, and Laurie. Betty spent countless years volunteering for Girl Scouts, Youth Groups, and too many school events to mention. Betty's six granddaughters would say that her best role ever was being Grammy. According to Betty, her granddaughters were "perfect". Throughout her life, she was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, PEO Chapter L, various Bridge Clubs, and Book Clubs. Her calendar was always full with her grandchildren's activities including basketball and softball games, dance recitals, and everything in between. She never missed a beat and always had a smile on her face regardless of the outcome. Burlington, Colorado was her home from 1966 until 1997, then Loveland, Colorado became home for 22 years until she went to her eternal home. Betty's relationship with her heavenly Father was exemplified in everything she did. She bestowed many life lessons on her children, grandchildren, and anyone who knew her. She was kind to EVERYONE. She found the good in EVERYONE. She was all about the details and never faltered in making every gift, event, or celebration personal and special. She always found a way to give you her million-dollar smile and tender embrace that made you feel truly loved. We have no doubt that Jesus returned one of her smiles and embraces when He welcomed her Home. Everyone described Betty as the sweetest woman they've ever known. We will all miss her sweet soul deeply and feel truly blessed with her precious 84 years. Betty was preceded in death by her father Clifford; mother Helen; son Steven Gilroy; and two daughters, Kristen Gilroy and Colleen Willcox (Gilroy). Betty is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Lyle Gilroy; son David Gilroy; daughter Laurie (Mark) King; son in law Bruce Willcox; six granddaughters Whitney (Damien) Salerno, Hailee (Josh) Walker, Quincey (Jake) Holmquist, Bradey King (Chase Fraser), Delainee Willcox (Andrew Buck), Macey King. Celebration of life services will be held at the First United Methodist Church 533 North Grant Avenue in Loveland on Thursday, December 12th at 11am.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Dec. 10, 2019