Betty Jacoby

Betty A. Jacoby, 94, of Johnstown passed from this life on June 28, 2020 after a courageous battle to overcome a series of serious health issues during the last six months. She was born August 8, 1925 to James and Evelyn (Wilkes) Ashcraft in Matheson, CO. She attended school and lived most of her life in the Johnstown/Milliken area where she met and married Rueben Jacoby on December 10, 1942. Anyone who knew Betty knew she was intelligent, feisty, fiercely independent, highly competent and determined. She was resilient and survived many life challenges that would have discouraged most people. The words "I can't" simply were not in her vocabulary; there wasn't anything she couldn't do when she set her mind to it. Her occupations included truck driver, carpenter, and cashier for Greeley Finance Co. for over 27 years, all while raising 5 children. She had many talents and interests. She was a self-taught piano, organ, accordion and bridge player. She belonged to numerous bridge clubs over the years and when she wasn't playing bridge with friends she was playing bridge on her computer. She could sew like a professional seamstress. She crocheted and quilted. She was an avid reader and a tremendous cook. She loved family get togethers and holiday dinners. She made holiday baking a fun family tradition, sharing the many goodies with friends and family. She was a gardener and canned much of her harvests. Betty was strong in faith and truly a giver of her time and talents with others. She was a member of the Johnstown United Methodist Church where she donated countless hours working at the church rummage sales. Betty is survived by her son Jerry Jacoby (Olga) of Loveland; daughters Judy Michalik (Bernard) of Maricopa, AZ, Louella Mellon (Dr. Monte) of San Diego, CA, LaDonna Estock (Paul) of Loveland, Cindy Stephens of Loveland; 13 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by infant son Jackie, husband Rueben in 2004, brothers Leonard Ashcraft and William "Billy" Ashcraft, sister Lucille Schmick, four brothers-in-law and four sisters-in-law. Betty was dearly loved by her family and was a friend to many. We were blessed to have her in our lives and she will be deeply and profoundly missed in ways we can't even imagine. Our lives will be forever changed. Farewell courageous lady. A visitation will be from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 W 28th Street, Greeley. Private family interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. *Please share your memories and photos of Betty on our website. All memories and photos you share will be included in a keepsake book that we will have made for her family.

