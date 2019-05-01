|
|
Betty Morgensen, April 15, 1927- April 27, 2019, Betty Morgensen was born on April 15, 1927 to William Ellis Warehime and Ruby Smith Warehime in Snyder, Colorado. She was the youngest of thirteen children. The family lived in Snyder and moved to Brush, Colorado and in the 1940's to Greeley where she resided until her death. Betty passed away while in the Cardiac Unit of North Colorado Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was a lovely lady and will be sorely missed by everyone she came in contact with. On December 31, 1952 she married Elmer Morgensen and he preceded her in death on September 18, 1982. Although Betty never had children of her own she was a devoted and loving stepmother to Elmer's daughter, Shirley and her husband Maurice Halsey along with their four children, Michael Halsey (Pam) of Enterprise, Alabama, Linda Oatney (Ron), Christi Halsey and Tracy Hogue (Tracy C) all of Loveland, Colorado. She had seven great grandchildren, Ryan Halsey, Taylor Halsey, Jaime Oatney, Hayley Oatney, Kyle (Paula) Hogue, Corey Hogue, Casey (Taylor) Branco. Also, eleven great-great grandchildren, Makenzie Oatney, Matthew, Kadence, and Abby Oatney, Avery and Case Hogue, Sophie and Sadie Branco, and Kade, Kinley, and Reese Hogue. Each great-great grandchild loved how great-great Grandma Betty remembered their birthdays by sending them a card with a personalized message and monetary gift. Betty also had a family she was close to and loved as her own, Kevin and Twila VanderPlas and their daughters Stephanie and Kristen of Lubbock, Texas. Betty is survived by her sister, Mary Garrett of Brush, Colorado and many nieces and nephews. She had a special relationship with her niece, Letha Mayeda and her husband Doug. She always commented how they were always so good to her and helped her with whatever she needed, without ever asking for anything in return. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and eight sisters. Betty was always a hard worker and made her career at Hewlett Packard for over 40 years commuting to Loveland and the last few years in Greeley. She enjoyed her work and the relationships with her coworkers, especially her supervisor, Betty Lewis, who was a good friend and mentor to her for decades. Celebration of Life will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with one hour prior starting at 1:00 P.M., both at Adamson. Interment to take place at Linn Grove Cemetery, Greeley, Colorado. In lieu of flowers the family asks for a donation to "Kids for Kyla" or "the " in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80634. Both of these organizations were important to her and she would love to be part of their continued success. Condolences may be left for the family at AdamsonCares.com.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 1, 2019