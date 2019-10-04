|
Betty Veldhuizen, 85 of Loveland, went home to be with the Lord, on Saturday evening, September 28, 2019 at the Loveland Good Samaritan Health Care Facility, after being a dementia patient since mid-January 2019. Nancy "Betty" Elizabeth was born to Dr. Theodore C. and Sarah Bell Betzner on August 30, 1934 in Helena, MT. She grew up in Helena except for 3 years during World War II when she and her family lived in Pendleton, OR and Seattle, WA. Betty graduated from Helena High School in 1952 and from Oregon State University in Corvallis, OR in 1956 with a degree in Home Economics and Child Development. She taught 4th grade in Great Falls, MT where she met Mel Veldhuizen. They were married on August 3, 1957 after which they moved to Stanhope, IA where Mel taught at the high school. Betty was a dental assistant in Webster City, IA, then taught 3rd grade for a year in Stanhope. Betty and Mel moved to Spring Valley, MN in 1959 where Mel taught and was a counselor at the high school. During the 4 years they lived in Minnesota, their two sons were born, David in 1960 and Timothy in 1962, in nearby Rochester, MN. In 1963 the family moved to Loveland where both Betty and Mel pursued their careers as educators. Betty was asked to become the director of a new cooperative pre-school, a position she held for 10 years. In 1977, she was hired as a kindergarten teacher at B.F. Kitchen Elementary school and taught there for 18 years, retiring in 1995. She also earned her Master's degree from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley in 1980. In the 1970s, Betty developed an interest in the textiles, particularly in spinning yarn and weaving. Instrumental in tutoring Betty in textiles was Louise Green from the Greentree Ranch in Loveland. Later, one of Betty's projects was weaving cloth of a pattern of her design, from which she made a garment, winning recognition with a top award at the Larimer County Fair. Betty was also recognized by the Daughters of the American Revolution as a first place/national winner in fiber arts for this project. Young children was always a major focus in her life. For years she taught young children's church school classes and assisted in events involving young children both in school and church. Betty was highly regarded for her work with young children and was nominated several times to be included in the People That Make a Difference in Loveland series that appeared in the Loveland Reporter-Herald, but she always modestly declined the recognition. For many years she faithfully spent each morning with her devotions reflecting her strong faith in God. Betty made it a goal, several times, to read through the Bible in a year beside reading numerous devotional publications and other works written by Christian authors. Other interests included reading novels, sewing, quilts and knitting. Over the years, Betty and Mel traveled widely, visiting all 50 states and Canada, as well as portions of Europe and South America. She and Mel also shared an interest in genealogy that often was an aspect of their travels. Betty began a diary in the early 1950s which she conscientiously maintained until January 2017 when her failing memory interrupted this long-time practice of nearly 7 decades. Her last entry happened be on her father's birthday. Betty was a 55 year member of the Mountain View Presbyterian Church in which she was an elder, deacon and Sunday school teacher. She was a member of a number of professional organizations as well of those related to her interest areas. They included P.E.O. (chapter GU), following the legacy of her mother, grandmother and aunts as PEO members; Daughters of the American Revolution; Alpha Omicron Pi sorority (OSU); Thompson Education Association, Colorado Education Association, National Education Association, Kappa Delta Pi, Northern Colorado Weaver's Guild; Intermountain Weavers, Handweavers Guild of America and the Larimer County Genealogical Society. Survivors include her husband, Melvin, with whom she shared 62 years of marriage; son, David, of Loveland; son, Timothy and his wife, Sofia, of Loveland; brother, Dr. William C. Betzner of Denver, CO and children Debra Engen of Clarissa, MN, and Cheritina Pankey of Craig, CO; grandchildren Theodore (Teo), Thomas, Olivia and Juli Veldhuizen of Loveland; brother-in-law, James Veldhuizen of Sioux City, IA; sister-in-law, Audrey Veldhuizen of Edgerton, MN; sister-in-law, Esther Brouwer, and her husband, Gerrit, of Carthage, MO as well as several cousins and many nephews and nieces. Predeceasing her are Betty's parents, sister-in-law, Jerry Betzner and brother-in-law, Wayne Veldhuizen. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 7, 2019 at Mountain View Presbyterian Church in Loveland. Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to the PEO Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 59312, the Mountain View Presbyterian Church or a .
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Oct. 4, 2019