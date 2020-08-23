Beverly Jean Bristol, 89 of Berthoud, passed away peacefully at home August 18, 2020. She was born August 18, 1931 in Mead Colorado to mother Helen (Strong) and father Frank Nygren. Beverly married James 'Bud' Bristol August 14, 1953 in Berthoud. She graduated from Berthoud High School. The Bristol's were members of the First Presbyterian Church for seventy four years. Beverly enjoyed home making, time with her children, grandchildren, Along with camping, boating, following grandson Jay's competitive trap shooting and her granddaughter Jamie's competitive diving, taking care of her home, flowers, and gardens. Beverly is survived by her son Kevin, wife Vicki, daughter Debbie, husband Daniel Coleman, grandson Jay his wife Karissa Bristol great grandson Evan Bristol, granddaughter Jamie Bristol and Josh Lewis, great grand children Peyton Bristol, Haley and Hunter Lewis, brother in law Donald Bristol and wife Christine, sister in law Faye Nygren, numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She is preceded in death by James, her parents and siblings, Frank, Walter, Bill, John, Donald (Pete), Nygren, Mary Ellen Litzenberger. A Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel in Longmont. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at the home of Kevin and Vicki Bristol in Loveland, followed by interment at Greenlawn Cemetery in Berthoud. Masks required, social distancing observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, and sent in care of Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Share condolences at www.ah lbergfuneralchapel.com.