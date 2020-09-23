Billy Helwig

Billy Louise Helwig, 84, of Eaton, passed away September 15, 2020, at the North Colorado Medical Center. Billy was born October 19, 1935, in St. John, Kansas, to Edward and Julia (Southards) Helwig. Billy attended Pueblo High School and shortly after enlisted in the Navy. She was based in Bethesda, Maryland, and worked as a radiologist. Billy continued to work in radiology at the Boulder Medical Center. She was a volunteer firefighter and EMT for Red Feather Lakes for over twenty years. She was a strong woman, very independent and often opinionated. Billy was a true patriot and proudly served her country. She had a strong Christian faith and instilled that same faith in her family members. Billy enjoyed the outdoors and loved hunting, fishing and biking. She spent as much time as possible in the mountains. She loved being with her niece and nephews and caring for them. She is survived by her sisters, Betty Brock and Barbara Lane, nephews, Alan, Brad and Bart Lane, Craig and Steven Sterkel, a niece, Vickie Falk, as well as many great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Julia. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Dwayne Webster Veteran's Park, in Loveland, at 11:00 am. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

