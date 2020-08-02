Bonnie Ulrich

Bonnie Louise (Hammond) Ulrich is singing in Heaven with the Angels now, as of July 27, 2020. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents John and Eleanor Hammond, husband Stanley S. Ulrich in 2013, her sister Barbara Kimmel and beloved Grandson PFC Benjamin K. Likes in 2014. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Christina Ulrich-Jones and son-in-law Larry Jones, who have spent these past seven years caring for her and enjoying her company through the challenges of Lewy Body Dementia. She is also survived by Grandson, Richard Dempsey and family of Ft. Collins, Granddaughter Megan Jones and her husband, Josh Sibetang, of Nampa, Idaho, and 2 great grandchildren, Carson and MJD. A Rosary will be held at 1:30 pm, followed by a Memorial Mass at 2:00 pm on August 18, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Collins. Please visit goesfuneralcare.com for the full obituary and to share condolences with the family.

