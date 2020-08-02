1/1
Bonnie Ulrich
Bonnie Louise (Hammond) Ulrich is singing in Heaven with the Angels now, as of July 27, 2020. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents John and Eleanor Hammond, husband Stanley S. Ulrich in 2013, her sister Barbara Kimmel and beloved Grandson PFC Benjamin K. Likes in 2014. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Christina Ulrich-Jones and son-in-law Larry Jones, who have spent these past seven years caring for her and enjoying her company through the challenges of Lewy Body Dementia. She is also survived by Grandson, Richard Dempsey and family of Ft. Collins, Granddaughter Megan Jones and her husband, Josh Sibetang, of Nampa, Idaho, and 2 great grandchildren, Carson and MJD. A Rosary will be held at 1:30 pm, followed by a Memorial Mass at 2:00 pm on August 18, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Collins. Please visit goesfuneralcare.com for the full obituary and to share condolences with the family.

Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Rosary
01:30 - 02:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
AUG
18
Memorial Mass
02:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
August 1, 2020
Mrs. Ulrich was a wonderful person and touched the lives of so many youngsters as a Kindergarten teacher. We will love you and miss you always. Sending hugs to Tina and Larry who have been such constant and loving supporters. May God hold you close at this time.
Roberta and Bill Choma
Friend
