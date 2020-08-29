Bonny Lu Schoolmeester, age 86, passed away peacefully at her home in Loveland Friday, August 21, 2020. She was born in Nevada Iowa on May 19, 1934 to Ward and Mamie Rierson of Nevada. She was the fourth born of five children. Bonny graduated from Ames High School in Ames, Iowa and attended Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa. She married Merle Hansen, her high school sweetheart and they had four children: Robin, Rochelle, Roslyn and Rodd. Bonny married Jim Schoolmeester on November 9, 1983 after Merle's passing in 1980. She will be remembered for her faith and love of family, friends, her garden and her cats. It brought her much joy to care and do for others. Bonny is survived by her husband Jim; two daughters and a son; a stepdaughter and stepson; and sisters Wanda Kephart and Mary Amick. She had six grandchildren and two step-grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Bonny was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, first husband and her daughter, Rochelle. Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her home, in her beloved backyard, 2708 Virginia Dr., Loveland at 2:00pm. Close friends and family are welcome. Please bring something to sit on and a dozen of your favorite cookies. Due to the current circumstances, please be respectful and social distance and wear a mask to keep everyone safe. We would like to thank Pathways Hospice and Right at Home for their loving care for Bonny in her final days. Contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Larimer County. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

