Robert "Bob" Fleegal, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away July 31st in Loveland, CO. Though born in Altoona, PA, Bob mostly grew up in Northern Virginia. After high school and two years at Kings College in Delaware, he joined the Air Force and trained as an aerial photographer at Lowry AFB in Colorado. Here he met Evelyn Amy (recently passed) and after a brief courtship, they married and drove cross country to start their new lives in Northern Virginia. This was the start of a love affair that lasted 65 years of dedication to each other and their family and were much the All American couple. He and Evelyn lived in Arlington, Virginia for nearly 60 years and fathered four boys. Bob joined the National Geographic Society after leaving the Air Force and had an exciting and fulfilling 38 year career in the lectures division, working with many of the day's leading scientists, naturalists, and explorers. Bob & Evelyn retired to Loveland, CO in 2011. Bob is survived by 4 sons and their wives, 12 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. Bob's wishes were that he be with Evelyn and with his parents and as such his ashes will be released both to the Rocky Mountains with Evelyn and with his mother and father in Falls Church, VA. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held on September 7th from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Hunter House, located at Nottoway Park, 9537 Courthouse Road, Vienna, Virginia 22181.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Aug. 23, 2019