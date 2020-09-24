Brigitte Bondurant

Brigitte Dagmar Bondurant, 75, of Loveland died September 21, 2020 at home during recovery from a C Dif infection with her husband Kenny by her side. She was born May 9, 1945 in Heidelberg, Germany. She married Kenneth Bondurant September 21, 1979 and they were married for 41 years. She was preceded in death by her parents Gunter and Elenora Janssen; and brother, Armin Janssen. Survivors include husband, Kenneth Bondurant; daughter Liane Vlcek and husband Joe Juliano of Ft Collins; son, Thomas Schmidt and wife Elke Schmidt of Germany; brother, Jurgen Schmidt and sister in law Rabia Janssen of Germany; grandchildren, Marius Schmidt and Rebecca Schmidt of Germany, Tristan Vlcek, Arianna Vlcek and Sarah Vlcek of Ft Collins; niece, Aylin Lampe; family of Germany; and many other family members and friends. A memorial will be scheduled later at Resthaven Funeral Home in Ft. Collins.

