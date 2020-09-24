1/
Brigitte Bondurant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brigitte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brigitte Dagmar Bondurant, 75, of Loveland died September 21, 2020 at home during recovery from a C Dif infection with her husband Kenny by her side. She was born May 9, 1945 in Heidelberg, Germany. She married Kenneth Bondurant September 21, 1979 and they were married for 41 years. She was preceded in death by her parents Gunter and Elenora Janssen; and brother, Armin Janssen. Survivors include husband, Kenneth Bondurant; daughter Liane Vlcek and husband Joe Juliano of Ft Collins; son, Thomas Schmidt and wife Elke Schmidt of Germany; brother, Jurgen Schmidt and sister in law Rabia Janssen of Germany; grandchildren, Marius Schmidt and Rebecca Schmidt of Germany, Tristan Vlcek, Arianna Vlcek and Sarah Vlcek of Ft Collins; niece, Aylin Lampe; family of Germany; and many other family members and friends. A memorial will be scheduled later at Resthaven Funeral Home in Ft. Collins.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home
8426 S. Hwy. 287
Fort Collins, CO 80525
970-667-0202
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Resthaven Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved