Bruce Spence

Bruce Coleman Spence, son of Hunter and Estes (Coleman) Spence, passed away at McKee Medical Center in Loveland on the evening of October 16, 2020. Bruce went from being one of the last students at the one-room schoolhouse west of Loveland in Masonville, to graduating from Loveland Highschool in 1963 and marrying the love of his life, Vicki Winslow, in 1964. Afterwards Bruce worked various machinist, quality assurance, and city jobs in Denver and Fort Collins with two young boys in tow through the 1970s, and settling at last back in Masonville in 1975. From there Bruce would spend the rest of his life tending to a long career beginning at Colorado Crystal Corp., but centered largely on IT and information security at Hewlett-Packard/Agilent. Bruce immersed himself in his carefully-curated collections (especially currency, rare books and document, ancient pottery and rare coins), birds, and the second great love of his life the church. There Bruce devoted himself for decades in all aspects of church life, from local choir director, to elder, to trusted member of state, regional and national bodies within the Presbyterian Church and slowing down only when his health no longer permitted. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother John. Bruce is survived by his wife of nearly 56 years, Vicki, sons Mark and Kurt, a nephew and a niece, and four grandchildren and two step-grandchildren reaching across Florida, Oklahoma, Colorado and Oregon, plus scores of dear friends who will sorely miss his sharp, inquisitive mind, gentle spirit, and big heart. All of these were taken from us too soon. A service with family members will take place on Sunday, November 1, 2020 @ 2:30 p.m. at Mountain View Presbyterian Church in Loveland, CO. To view the service streaming on November 1, go to the Mountain View Website at www.mymvpc.com. There will be a link to view the service noted on the homepage. To view the service at a later date, go to the WORSHIP VIDEOS tab to view previous worship services. Memorial contributions in Bruce's memory may be designated to the National Audubon Society. To reach the society to designate a gift please call 1-844-428-3826. Other condolences may be sent in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home: 1102 Lincoln Ave., Loveland CO 80537.

