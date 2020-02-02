|
C. Darrell Brubaker, 90, passed away in Loveland on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Darrell was the son of Charles P. Brubaker and Helena Davis Brubaker and was born March 3, 1929 in Carson, Iowa. He graduated from Carson High School in 1946 and later married Shir Lee Ann Grobe on May 29th, 1949 in Oakland, Iowa. He served four years in the United States Air Force during and after the Korean conflict and, later, graduated from Columbia College of Missouri. Darrell was employed by the Affiliated Banks of Colorado and, during his banking career, served as President and CEO of the First National Bank of Lafayette, the Arapahoe National Bank of Boulder, and the First National Bank of Loveland in addition to being a member of the board of directors of the University Bank of Fort Collins. He retired in 1990. He moved with his family, to Loveland in 1980 from Lafayette and, before that, lived in Boulder. Darrell was an active volunteer in all three communities. He served two terms as president of the Boulder YMCA in addition to being on the board of directors of that organization and the Boulder County YMCA. He coached in the North Boulder Little League for eleven years and one of the great pleasures in his life was keeping in contact with many of the youngsters who participated in that program. Darrell was a member of the Civitan Club in Boulder, the Lions Club in Lafayette and the Rotary Club in Loveland. He was a Rotarian for thirty-nine years and was the only member of his club to serve two full terms as president. He was a Paul Harris Fellow and was named Rotarian of the Year in his club in 2008. Darrell was on the district board of McKee Medical Center and was a twenty-year McKee Hospital Foundation board member, years of which he served as president of that organization. He and his wife, Shir Lee, volunteered at the Loveland Visitors Center, at the annual Sculpture in the Park show and weekly served meals at the Loveland Senior Center. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church. In April of 2000 Darrell was awarded the Hope Award from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society as recognition of his commitment to the Loveland community. Darrell and Shir Lee were blessed with sixty-five years of joyful marriage and the love of their three children, Jana, Kristi, and Sean. Darrell's life was filled with happiness provided by his family and his friends. Darrell will be remembered for his kindness and generosity to all, and his sense of humor. He loved sports and his many friends knew him as a lifelong Cleveland Indians fan. He was also an avid card player and loved music, especially musicals. Most of all Darrell loved his family and they dearly loved him. He will be missed more than words can express. Survivors include daughter Jana Brubaker and her husband, John Bradley, of DeKalb, Illinois; daughter Kristi Elyce and son Sean Brubaker of Loveland, a brother Bruce Brubaker and his wife, Tracy of Santa Teresa, New Mexico and nieces and nephews who were deeply loved by Darrell. Darrell's wife Shir Lee and his sister Carol Mead predeceased him. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, Sixth & Grant in Loveland. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Loveland Rotary Club Foundation, Scholarship Fund, addressed to the Brubaker Family, and sent in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home, 1102 North Lincoln Avenue, Loveland, CO 80537.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020