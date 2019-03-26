Home

Resthaven Funeral Home
8426 S. Hwy. 287
Fort Collins, CO 80525
970-667-0202
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home
8426 S. Hwy. 287
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Candido Martinez


1929 - 2019 Obituary
Candido Martinez Obituary
Candido Martinez Sr.,89 of Loveland, CO peacefully departed from this world on March 11, 2019 in Union County, Clayton, NM. He was born on November 27, 1929 in Folsom, NM. A memorial service, with full military honors, will be held 1 pm, Friday, March 29th at Resthaven Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, Fort Collins with inurnment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the &/or Veterans of Foreign Wars chapters, or the . View the online obituary at Resthavencolorado.com.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
