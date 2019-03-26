|
|
Candido Martinez Sr.,89 of Loveland, CO peacefully departed from this world on March 11, 2019 in Union County, Clayton, NM. He was born on November 27, 1929 in Folsom, NM. A memorial service, with full military honors, will be held 1 pm, Friday, March 29th at Resthaven Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, Fort Collins with inurnment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the &/or Veterans of Foreign Wars chapters, or the . View the online obituary at Resthavencolorado.com.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 26, 2019