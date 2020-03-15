|
|
Carol Marie Tomlin, 87, of Loveland, died February 29, 2020. Mrs. Tomlin was born on May 9, 1932, in Beloit, Kansas, the daughter of Henry and Helen (Hulser) Kennedy. As a young child she attended elementary and junior high school in Colorado. She graduated from high school Franklin Park, Illinois. Upon her graduation from high school she attended the University of Wisconsin - Madison, earning her bachelors in physical therapy specializing in pediatric care, and was N.D.T.A. certified. Carol married Don D. Tomlin on June 30, 1956 at the First Christian Church in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Due to Don's service in the USAF and medical career, the couple resided in Denver, North Dakota, Moline, Illinois, Steamboat Springs, CO., Green Valley, Arizona and Loveland, CO. Together they raised 4 children. Carol put her education to work as a physical therapist in rehabilitation and pediatric specialties, working in Denver at the V.A. Hospital and the Children's Opportunity Center in Moline, Illinois. While residing in Steamboat Springs she worked at Horizons and BOCES. She retired in 1993. Carol's faith was a constant in her life. She was baptized in 1944 at the Disciples of Christ Church in Salida, Colorado and was an active member at the First Christian and Presbyterian Churches throughout life and the Methodist Church while in Steamboat and Loveland. She taught Sunday school and sang in the church choirs. Mrs. Tomlin was active in various civic organizations including symphony boards, Cub Scouts, Brownies and the PTA. Carol loved to sculpt and had an affinity for gardening and golfing. She loved Colorado and its mountains and cherished her times at her family cabin along the Big Thompson and in Rocky Mountain National Park. Most of all she had a deep devotion for her family. Carol is survived by her children: Mary Megan (Dan) Gordley of Loveland; Daniel James (Patty) Tomlin of Boulder and Jennifer Marie (Mark) Tomlin-Albanese of Winchester, Mass. ; her grandchildren: Luke William Gordley, Jessica Shelby (Matt Montoya) Gordley, Jacey Danielle (Tyler) Rasdon, Bridger Gifford Tomlin, Ariana Marie Albanese, Elena Catherine Albanese, Chiara Manon Albanese, Marcus James Albanese, Ian Donovan Albanese and Maya Magdalen Albanese; her great grandchild, Vincent Montoya; and her sister Barbara (Byron) Rodenberg, Largo, Florida and step-brother, Henry Kennedy of Arlington Heights, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don in 2000; son, Jeffrey Tomlin and sister, Dori Ores. Memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 8, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Loveland, with Pastor Steve Goodier officiating. Interment will be in Loveland Burial Park 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020. Memorials in Carol's name are suggested to benefit the local . Memorials and condolences can be shared online at www.allnuttloveland.com.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 15, 2020