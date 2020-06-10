Caroline Rogers Mills, 88, formerly of Greeley Colorado, passed away peacefully on May 31st, 2020 in Port Townsend, Washington. Born on March 20th 1932 in Lincoln Nebraska to parents Floyd Leslie Rogers and Helen Cook Rogers, Caroline attended local schools with her sister Ann. She graduated from Lincoln High in 1949 and went on to study Chemistry and Bacteriology at the University of Nebraska where she met a handsome pre-med student by the name of John Webster Mills. Despite this distraction, Caroline graduated in 1953 with honors Phi Beta Kappa and Sigma Xi. After graduation, she worked in the lab and taught at the University Hospital. The family relocated following John's enlistment in the Air Force, settling in Greeley in 1963. Caroline and John married on September 11th, 1954. Together they raised three children, Dan Mills, Roger Mills, and Helen Elizabeth Mills (Klempner). A lifelong lover of learning, Caroline took an active role in her children's education system. In 1972, she was recruited to Weld County District 6's Accountability Committee, and took part in shaping all levels of education. In 1975, she was elected to the Weld County District 6 Board of Education where she served for 8 years, 3 of which as President. She continued as an active member of her community throughout her life, volunteering with several charitable organizations including Habitat for Humanity, serving as an elder and trustee of the United Presbyterian Church, and as a docent in the Aztec exhibit at the Denver Museum of Natural History. One of her most rewarding activities took place in 1993 when she took part in raising funds to install George Lundeen's sculpture "Promise of the Prairie" in Lincoln Park. Her values always centered on the importance of her family, in whom she took great delight. Her granddaughters lovingly remember time spent with their grandmother enjoying her beautiful garden, baking cookies at Christmas, picking raspberries and finding new and creative ways to cause disorder in her pristine home. Caroline would see such mischief and cry out in exasperation, always with good humor and a wonderful laugh. She was an avid traveler and loved traveling to and with her family. Caroline is survived by sister Ann Rogers (White), her children and their spouses Dan and Margaret; Roger and June; and Beth and Ron. She was a beloved grandmother to Emily, Mary Beth, Abbie, Taylor, Darcy, and Katie, and great-grandmother to Ella, Jessie, and Charlie. She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd, her mother, Helen, and in March of 2019, her beloved husband, John. Her family pictures them now reunited, sharing a glass of wine and commenting that as long as they're together, it doesn't get any better than this. A celebration of Caroline's life will be had at a later date when the family is able to assemble. Memorial donations can be made in her name to The Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.