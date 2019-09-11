|
Loveland - Carolyn Goldsberry, a resident of Loveland for 19 years, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 in the accompaniment of her loving family. She is survived by her daughters Veronica Crain and Lora Dahlberg, her son William "Bill" Goldsberry, Jr., 7 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Born on June 3, 1940 in Kokomo, IN, to Katherine and Kenneth Wines, Carolyn was employed as a meat wrapper for a grocery store for 13 years and a mother for 61 years. She loved gardening, traveling, gambling, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was the support for her late husband William "Bill" Goldsberry, Sr. who together defined the words "Love, Loyalty, and Commitment." Carolyn and Bill were married for 61 years and were unable to be separated for any longer than 10 months before her passing. In the 10 months Carolyn was widowed she celebrated a fantastic South Caribbean cruise with her daughters and Linda Wellman with a post cruise stay in New Orleans. She was also joined by her son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter on a European vacation that included a cruise to, Italy, Spain, England, and France. Prior to her passing she had reservations for a family Thanksgiving trip to Sayulita, Mexico. She would never turn down a vacation. Her love and commitment to our family will be missed deeply. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Allnutt Funeral Service, 2100 N. Lincoln, Loveland, CO 80538. A visitation will be held one hour prior. Burial will follow the service in Greenlawn Cemetery, Berthoud. A reception will be held in her honor after the gravesite at 2640 SE 14th St. (East HWY 402). Follow the orange balloons. Memories may be shared at www.allnuttloveland.com.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Sept. 11, 2019