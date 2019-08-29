|
Cheryl Ann Nedrow Kastle-Fenton of Berthoud, CO was born on March 15, 1945 in Phoenix, Arizona to Cyril P. Nedrow and Mary Grace Elizabeth James Nedrow. She passed away on August 27th, 2019 at home with her family. She is survived by husband David; son, Tracy A Kastle (Glenda) of LaPorte, CO; daughter, Lori A Ungaro (Brian) of Green River, WY; step daughter, Annette Watson (Mike) of Oklahoma; step son, Matt Fenton (Connie) of Livermore, CO; step daughter, Valerie Hennessey (Jason) of Windsor, CO; sister, Kathryn Lohremeyer of California; sister, Mary Buchanan (Doug);12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Cheryl was preceded in death by first husband, Larry Kastle; parents Mary Grace and Cyril Nedrow. A Life Celebration Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday August 30th, 2019 at Berthoud United Methodist Church, 820 9th St. Berthoud, CO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the "Berthoud United Methodist Enduring Gift Fund" in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home in Loveland, CO For further details and to leave condolences to Cheryl's family, please visit www.kibbeyfishburn.com.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Aug. 29, 2019