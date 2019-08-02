|
Chester Leroy (Bud) McCracken, Sr. was born September 25, 1941, to Della Mae (Hurley) and Melvin Leroy McCracken, in Sterling, Colorado. He had a sister, whose name was Iris June. She predeceased him in 2001. Throughout his life, he lived in Sterling, Iliff, Berthoud and Loveland, Colorado, as well as Bertrand and Holdrege, Nebraska, and Boise and Nampa, Idaho. He served for a short time in the Army. On June 11, 1960, he married Rita Ann Sommerfeld. They had three children together, who are Robin, Chester Leroy (Skeet) Jr., and Dixie. Bud worked in the construction field. He specialized in plaster and drywall. He was known for his special designs and talents with texture. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, and camping. He also enjoyed working on and collecting old cars, traveling, and spending time with his family. He also loved the Denver Broncos. Rita predeceased Bud on July 9, 2004. They were married 44 years. Bud later married Josie Bassinet May 19, 2005. They enjoyed ten months together, laughing and constant companionship, but were separated by her death on March 23, 2006. He later met and married Simone Gagnon on Easter Sunday, March 23, 2008, with a surprise wedding in front of their families. They had 11 years of marriage, where they traveled to California, Canada, Cape Cod, Oregon, and other destinations in their motor home. They also witnessed many marital unions on both sides of their perspective families, as well as welcomed many great grandchildren to their lives. Bud and Simone also worked for the state of Colorado, enjoying time together. When he and Simone got married, they started a brand new adventure in life together, blending the Gagnon and McCracken families together, enjoying holidays, birthdays, weddings, and graduations. With just a silly side smile and a comment, Bud could turn around the saddest or worst day and make it more bearable. He and Simone had 11 years of happiness and laughter. Bud passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the age of 77 in Loveland, Colorado, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, wife Rita, and 2nd wife Josie. He is survived by his wife Simone McCracken, daughters Robin (Dennis) O'Dell, and Dixie (Mark) Phillips of Berthoud, Colorado, and son Chester Leroy (Skeet) McCracken (Jana) of Loveland, Colorado. He is also survived by Denis (Lori) Gagnon of Florence, Oregon, Remi (Kim) Gagnon, and Nathalie (Jim) Reese, both of Loveland, Colorado. He is survived by his eight grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was loved deeply by Simone's grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed and forever remembered as a kind and gentle man, as well as a mentor and father figure to many. The funeral will be conducted at Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral home in Loveland, Colorado, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2nd and burial of the cremains will be completed at Loveland Burial Park afterwards. You are welcome to come to the luncheon at the clubhouse to celebrate Bud and his life with the family.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Aug. 2, 2019