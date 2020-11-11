Christopher June, 41, of Zgierz, Poland, passed away on October 17, 2020 of injuries sustained after being hit by a car in front of his home in Zgierz. He was born in Fort Collins, CO on March 27, 1979 to Janice June and Donald June. Chris was a 1997 graduate of Loveland High School where he excelled in football and a 2001 graduate of the University of Northern Colorado, majoring in finance. He had a love for geography and history and was blessed with a fantastic memory. He was an extreme enthusiast of Star Wars and Michael Jackson. Chris had a zest for life and an adventurous spirit. He moved to Poland many years ago to learn about a new culture while teaching English to Polish people. He always made sure that his students had as much fun learning as he had teaching. He leaves behind his daughter Aniela Athena June of Lodz, Poland; son Michael Mark June of Zgierz, Poland; his parents Janice June of Loveland, CO and Don June of Grand Junction, CO; his brother Bryce June of Denver, CO; his aunt and uncle Sharon and Bob Fulton for Ft. Collins, CO; cousins Carnie Fulton of Denver, Melanie Fronapfel of Ft. Collins and Rob Fulton of Carlisle, PA; and numerous other family members and friends. A memorial service will be held in Loveland, CO at a later date as COVID permits. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Funeral and burial services have already taken place in Zgierz, Poland near his children's homes. Memorial contributions in Christopher June's memory for his children Aniela and Michael may be written to Janice June and sent to Janice June c/o Independent Bank at 300 E. 29th Street, Loveland, CO 80538.

