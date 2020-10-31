1/1
Clair "Del" Ahlquist
1932 - 2020
Clair Delano "Del" Ahlquist, 87, of Loveland, Colorado died Friday, October 23, 2020. He was born December 2, 1932 in Stromsburg, Nebraska to Arthur and Vera Ahlquist. He grew up on the family farm. He married his high school sweetheart Wanda Thelander on June 16, 1952 and spent the next 56 years together until Wanda passed in 2008. They had four children: Dolan of Polk, Nebraska, Pamela (John) Libretti of Loveland, Colorado, Scott (Julie) of Loveland, Colorado, and Troy (Teresa) of Glendale, Arizona. Del owned a rural milk hauling business in Stromsburg for several years working 14-hour days, 7 days a week. He then worked at Champion Home Builders in York, Nebraska, while serving as a volunteer fireman, before being transferred with Champion to Loveland, Colorado in 1973. He worked at a number of other northern Colorado companies providing warranty repair for mobile and modular homes. Del could build or fix pretty much anything. He refurbished his 1936 Model B John Deere and cultivator, built a grandfather clock, numerous sheds, and other projects. He is survived by his four children, his brother Gaylen (Jeannie) of Stromsburg, five grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and his much-loved Boston Terrier Eddie who was graciously adopted by his son-like nephew Tom Morey of Firestone, Colorado. In addition to his parents, his wife Wanda, two sisters, and their husbands preceded him in death. Del was an avid fan of the Broncos, Nuggets, Rockies, Huskers, and Nascar. A private family memorial service will be held in Loveland, CO and burial will take place in Stromsburg at a later date. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Viegut Funeral Home
1616 N. Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
970-679-4669
