Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Viegut Funeral Home
Connie Tabor Obituary
Carolyn Connie Christensen, 72, born in Kearney NE., passed away surrounded by her husband and children. The Tabor Family moved to Loveland, CO where Connie worked at Colorado Crystal Corp. for more than 20 years. Connie was preceded in death by her daughter, Kaleigh. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Ronald Dean Tabor; children, David (Rachelle), Kara (Chris), and Scott; grandchildren, Andrew (Janessa), Shelby (Damian), Morgan, Alex, Kailen, and Mackenzie; and great grandchildren, Julian, Davin, Aviana, and MaKenna. Memorial service for Connie will be held at Viegut Funeral Home Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:30am.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
