Loveland, CO - Cora Doris Gerstner, 91, of Loveland, Colorado passed away May 12, 2020. She was born November 21, 1928 in Minatare, Nebraska. She was a woman of great faith, a loving mother, proud grandmother and very proud great-grandmother. Throughout her life, she worked various jobs and made friends along the way. She enjoyed crochet, sewing, jigsaw puzzles and playing cards. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Solome Saunders; husband Jacob Gerstner; and 10 siblings. She is survived by her children, Marilyn Robb (Jim); Charles (Chuck) Gerstner; Eileen Gerstner; Dianne Novey (Ben); grandchildren: Steven Robb, Kathleen Robb, Madeline Noblett (Sam), Andrea Novey (Sam) and great-grandchildren: Sterling Noblett and Maui Novey. She is also survived by two sisters and one brother. Cora chose cremation and will be buried with her husband in a private ceremony. Memorials may be made to Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Parish or hospice in care of McKee Medical Center in Cora's name, in Loveland, Colorado. For online condolences, please contact Allnutt Funeral Service at www.dignitymemorial.com.

