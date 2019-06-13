|
|
Cynthia Ann McNally, 86, of Loveland, Colorado, passed away on June 2nd, 2019 at McKee Medical Center in the presence of her loving family. Predeceased by Robert, her beloved husband of nearly fifty years, she is survived by her children, Allison A. McNally, Timothy J. McNally; daughter-in-law Sandra M. McNally; grandchildren, Meghan McSchaefer (Michael), Katti F. McNally (Kari), Brinn P. McNally and Kyle A. McNally. She always welcomed their universe of friends, significant others and spouses, as part and parcel of her family. It was with great fondness that she carried her sister-in-law, Sharon Tolmie (James); niece, Colleen Wetzel (William); nephew, Ryan Ford, their beautiful children, and her dearest extended family of friends KB, Marjorie Brew, Sharon A. Penny, and Kathie and Wayne Mackey, in her heart at all times. In recent years she took great pleasure in the fabric of her life: her special bond with her daughter-in-law Sandra, her grandchildren's accomplishments, the love of a good book, old classic movies, new fallen snow, taking in the fresh air on a nice walk, long talks with friends and family, watching cloud formations in the sky, and enjoying the occasional freshly grilled hot dog to remind her of childhood excursions to Coney Island. She had learned not to sweat the small stuff but instead to enjoy each day as it came. A long life well lived. A memorial service will be held at 6:30pm on June 13, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Loveland, with Father Steve Adams presiding. An early childhood educator by profession, memorial gifts in Cynthia's name can be made to the Friends of the Loveland Public Library benefiting their children's literacy programs (https:// friendsoftheloveland library.org/bequests). Donations may be mailed to: Friends of the Loveland Library, 300 North Adams Ave, Loveland, CO 80537.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on June 13, 2019