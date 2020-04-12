|
|
Born June 11, 1950 in Arlington Heights, IL He was the son of Edward G Bublitz, Sr and Doris M (Pape) Bublitz. Dale graduated from Arlington High School in 1968, enlisted in the US Navy and graduated from Utah State University. Dale worked most of his life in the sports reporting field and his presence in the sports world will be greatly missed. If ever you looked up to the press box at a Rockies, Broncos, Avs game or center court at the Nuggets, you probably saw him. Dale was a bright light to all he met. He married Elayne Carson, March 23, 2015, and joined her family. Dale is survived by his wife, Elayne, their 2 daughters, Andrea & Katie, his 7 grandchildren, his siblings, Ken (Jody), Jim (Sharon), Ed (Cindy), Mary Haigh (Phil), Nancy Menard (Michael) and David, his nieces/nephews, Stephanie, Joe, Becky, Deeanna, Jack, Kristen, Tim, Claudia, Heather and Troy, his aunts and his cousins. In his memory, do something nice for a veteran, enjoy a sports event or plant a garden. Above all else, be kind to one another. A Gofundme page is set up in lieu of flowers. Burial to take place at Fort Logan. Memorial service to occur at a later date.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020