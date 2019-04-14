Home

Darell Wagner


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Darell Wagner Obituary
Darell Wagner, 72, of Johnstown, CO passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in Loveland, CO surrounded by her family and friends. She was born in Ottumwa, IA on February 2, 1947 to Darell and Maybel (Richardson) Roe. Darell is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Gary, their beloved dog, Bandit; her daughter, Diane Wagner of Aurora, CO; daughter Emily Gutsche (Ahren) of Loveland, and two grandchildren, Brandon and Lauren; sister Connie Harris (Odell) and brother Gary Keasling (Felecia). Darell was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland, officiated by Rocky Wyatt. Reception will follow in the Viegut Reception Center. Memorials in Darell's memory may be made to the . http://www.diabetes.org/donate/other-ways-to-give/donate-by-mail.html. P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary and condolences.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 14, 2019
