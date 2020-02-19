|
Darlene Jane Depperschmidt, 81, died Feb. 18 2020, spending her final days with her family by her side. Darlene was born Jan. 23, 1939 to Reinhold and Frieda Klein on a farm outside of Johnstown. She was part of a long line of hard-working Volga Germans, Germans from Russia who immigrated to Northern Colorado to farm sugar beets. Darlene grew up milking cows, hoeing, weeding and working on her family's farm, and remembered watching German prisoners of war work at their farm when she was a young girl during World War II. She attended Johnstown Elementary and Twin Mounds country school, before graduating from Johnstown High School in 1956. As a teenager, Darlene worked as a bookkeeper for Johnson's Corner. She met the love of her life, Bernard Depperschmidt, at Heart's Corner, a former dancehall east of Berthoud. The two married on Jan. 3, 1957. They had three children Darrell, Debbie and Dawna, and moved to Loveland in 1968. She loved traveling around the world, winning at slot machines in Black Hawk and above all, spending time with her family. Darlene was a staple at every family event â€· each reunion, birthday party, baptism, graduation and sporting event. The two have hosted a Fourth of July barbecue for their family at their house near Lake Loveland every year since 1968. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents and older sister, Shirley Findley. She is survived by her husband Bernard; brother Ronald Klein and wife Joyce; sister Bonnie Bernhardt; sister Diane Klein; son Darrell Depperschmidt and wife Mary; daughter Debra Shable and husband Duane; daughter Dawna Depperschmidt; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and dozens of nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at First Congregational Church in Loveland, followed by internment at Loveland Burial Park. A light lunch will be served at the church following interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Congregational Church in Loveland
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Feb. 19, 2020