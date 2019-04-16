Home

Viegut Funeral Home
1616 N. Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
970-679-4669
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Viegut Funeral Home
1616 N. Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
Darrell "Tex" Hanna


Darrell "Tex" Hanna Obituary
Darrell "Tex" Lee Hanna is survived by his wife Joann and his 3 children Lee (Denise), Tracy (Chris), Melissa, grandchildren Jolee, Zach (Britney), Trae and Samantha (Dylan), great-grandchildren Eathen, Kaydence, Myles, and Joslyn. One brother Ed Burgess (Michelle) and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins. Please join us Wednesday April 17, 2019 at 1:00pm at Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland, Colorado with Celebration of Life reception at the Loveland VFW afterwards. Darrell's quote: "I DID IT MY WAY". Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
