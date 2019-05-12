|
Darrell Kemp, a generous spirit, dedicated school counselor and accomplished horseman, was always willing to give his time and attention to someone in need. On Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the age of 83 he passed away in his own home with his beloved wife of over 64 years, Wilma, and son John by his side. Darrell is survived by his wife Wilma, his son Michael Kemp (Christina Bequette) of Glen Haven, CO, daughter Corinne Nelson (Richard) of Greeley, CO, and son John Kemp (Vickie) of Ft. Collins, CO, as well as his 4 grandchildren (Robbie Nelson, Zaphne Kemp, Trevor Kemp, Austin Kemp), 2 great grandchildren, Atlas and Prometheus, his sisters Dorothy Foster of Nunn, CO, and Donna Lukow of Nevada, and his loyal and loved Labrador Retriever CoCo. Darrell is preceded in death by his brothers John Kemp and Robert Kemp, mother Agnes (Duncan) Kemp and father Lester Kemp. The third of five children, Darrell was a 2nd generation Coloradan born at home on Friday the 13th in December of 1935 to Lester Kemp and Agnes (Duncan) Kemp on their farm in Ault, CO. Each school day, Darrell walked to and from Olive Branch School, a small country school in his town. While he was growing up, Darrell's family moved to Arriba, CO, where he graduated from Arriba High School in 1953. On December 26, 1954, Darrell married his high school sweetheart, Wilma Charlene Pracht in Arriba, CO, officiated by Reverend Jim Kirk. Darrell and Wilma moved to Northern Colorado, where Darrell attended what is now the University of Northern Colorado and where he received a BA Degree in 1957 and his Master's Degree in 1959. Shortly thereafter he began his career in guidance and counseling at Gill, CO. The Kemp family moved to Sugar City, CO, Ordway, CO, then on to Loveland, CO, in 1969. Darrell and Wilma raised their three children in the home Darrell built in 1970 on his summer break from teaching school. Whether it was his 32 years (1959-1991) as a Guidance Counselor, shop teacher, basketball-baseball-football head coach, bus driver for the team, Representative and Secretary/Treasurer for Colorado School Counselors' Organization, or the many years he and his wife Wilma spent as horse leaders in 4-H, Darrell dedicated his professional life to helping the youth within the community. During his time as a counselor he helped students secure millions of dollars in educational scholarships and in getting accepted into the military academies such as the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. Aside from his educational and counseling accolades, Darrell also served for 8 years on the Larimer Horse Council, 2 years coaching the performance horse team, and was President of the Roping Club. For many years, Darrell was also a member of the Elks Club. At Loveland and Thompson Valley High schools He wore several other hats, including Student Council Sponsor and Driver Education teacher. Many of his students became lifelong friends and he was very proud of how they matured into the people he knew they meant to be. Any time Darrell went out in Loveland he always ran across someone he knew, often they would be friends and former students or children of former students. After retirement, he and Wilma enjoyed traveling to San Diego to enjoy the beach and spending summers in their cabin in Glen Haven. Later in life, Darrell spent his time supporting and loving his children and grandchildren. His memory was impeccable, he could recall important details and make you feel special. Everyone loved it when he would call them to sing "Happy Birthday" over the phone! Darrell was loved dearly by his family, touched many lives and will be greatly missed. Darrell was laid to rest during a quiet ceremony on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Fort Collins with family and close friends in attendance. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation in the name of Darrell Kemp to Thompson Valley High School or to the in his name.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 12, 2019