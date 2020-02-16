|
David Bolton, 80, of Longmont, passed away on February 10 at Berthoud Living Center after an extended period of illness. David was born in 1939 in Boulder, the son of Francis and Irene (Allen) Bolton. A fourth-generation Coloradoan, he attended schools in Boulder and Longmont, graduating from Longmont High School and then from the University of Colorado in Boulder with a B.A. in music education and an M.A. in flute performance. He met his wife Susanna (Sue) at CU and the two were married in 1964. They settled in Longmont and David taught instrumental music in Loveland's Thompson Valley School District for 30 years. His passion for bird study took him all over Colorado, across the West and farther afield to states including Alaska, Hawaii and Maine. He loved fishing, hunting and the outdoors. His knowledge of wildlife and plants was extraordinary. He loved most his family, music, food, books, words, limericks and puns (not necessarily in that order). He was not an "easy" person to know or get to know, but those who made the effort were rewarded with loyalty, generosity and his sly sense of humor, which never failed even after countless surgeries, hospitalizations and illnesses. He is survived by his wife, Sue, of 55 years; his daughter Natalie and her partner, Jon; and many cousins, relatives, and friends. A celebration of David's life will be held on Friday, May 15 at 11:00 am at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel in Longmont. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to The Nature Conservancy, the College of Music at CU Boulder, Ducks Unlimited or the Foothills Audubon Club. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Feb. 16, 2020